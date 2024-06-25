US sprinter shows off Yu-Gi-Oh! cards before races, netizens wonder what he’d pull out next

US sprinter showing off Exodia & Blue-Eyes White Dragon Yu-Gi-Oh! cards before race

During the US Olympic Trials for Track and Field, US sprinter and current world champion Noah Lyles pulled out Yu-Gi-Oh! cards from his race suit before proceeding to beat his competition.

On Sunday (23 June), Lyles secured his spot at the Paris Olympic Games with ‘blessings’ from the iconic cards.

Noah Lyles broke out a Yu-Gi-Oh! card for the second day in a row before his 100m race. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/scKaCoBGgf — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 24, 2024

His unabashed love for the timeless anime earned him the adoration of Japanese netizens, who wondered what cards he would be pulling out next.

Noah Lyle’s love for anime draws support from Japanese netizens

On the first day of the trials, Lyle surprised people when he pulled out a Yu-Gi-Oh! card from his race suit — ‘Blue-Eyes White Dragon’, which is considered to be one of the most iconic cards from the series.

The surprise reveal became wildly popular on Japanese social media and was expectedly met with jokes and references to the series.

One commenter even called Lyle “the Kaiba Corporation’s strongest man” — referencing the conglomerate from the classic anime.

The world champion sprinter followed that up the following day with yet another card reveal.

This time, he pulled out one of the five Exodia cards, which the protagonist used to take down one of his biggest rivals.

A commenter quipped that summoning using cards is acceptable as it’s different from doping. They also wondered if Lyle would be bringing his cards along for the Olympics as they seemingly have had a positive impact on his performances.

Pulled out the cards as part of an ongoing bet with another athlete

According to USA Today, Lyle said the reason for his new and ongoing tradition is due to a bet with world champion shotputter Chase Ealey.

Bonding over their shared love for anime, the two made a bet where Lyle brings his Yu-Gi-Oh! cards with him to the race while Ealey wears the famous weights Rock Lee from Naruto wears during her finals.

Lyle is scheduled to run in the 200m trials later this week and Japanese fans and anime-lovers are already keeping a close eye on what cards he’d pull out next.

