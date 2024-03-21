McDonald’s S’pore has Yu-Gi-Oh! & Hello Kitty crossover Happy Meal plush toys from 21 March

Yu-Gi-Oh! & Hello Kitty join forces in new McDonald’s Singapore collaboration

McDonald’s Singapore has launched a total of 10 brand new Hello Kitty and Yu-Gi-Oh! collaborative plush toys to go with Happy Meal purchases from now until 24 April.

Over five weeks, two new toy options will be available for customers to choose from every Thursday at 11am, while stocks last.

With every purchase, customers can access a special digital experience on the fast food chain’s website.

Yu-Gi-Oh! x Hello Kitty plush toys available until 24 April

According to the official McDonald’s Singapore website, the new toys will be available from today (21 March) to 24 April.

Every week, there will be two new toys available for customers to choose from when they purchase a Happy Meal.

They are:

Hello Kitty Dark Magician and Cinnamoroll Blue Eyes White Dragon — Week 1

My Melody Dark Magician Girl and Kuromi Silfer The Sky Dragon — Week 2

Pompompurin Exodia The Forbidden One and Keroppi Kuriboh — Week 3

Tuxedosam Obelisk The Tormentor and Badtz Maru Red Eyes Black Dragon — Week 4

Chococat The Winged Dragon Of Ra and Pochacco Time Wizard — Week 5

The new toys will be available from 11am on the Thursday of each week. Here’s a sneak peek of the ones available this week:

Customers can also access an online Yu-Gi-Oh x Hello Kitty digital experience game with every purchase of the Happy Meal toy.

Not the first time the fast food chain has partnered with Sanrio

This is yet another addition to the fast food chain’s collaboration with the popular Sanrio characters.

Most recently, McDonald’s Singapore linked up with Hello Kitty for a special Chinese New Year collaboration.

The fast food chain made posts on social media hinting at the return of the Sanrio feline on 18 Jan.

This prompted many to wonder whether Hello Kitty collectibles from outlets in other countries — such as McDonald’s Hong Kong’s Hello Kitty mahjong set — would be available to customers in Singapore.

After days of teasing, on 25 Jan, McDonald’s Singapore finally unveiled the surprise: Hello Kitty packaging and angbaos with the Prosperity Feast, as well as limited edition plush toys for the character’s 50th anniversary.

Featured image adapted from McDonald’s on Facebook and McDonald’s Singapore.