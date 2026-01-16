Former US swimmer sells 3 Olympic gold medals for over S$494K amid divorce with ex-Playboy model

Former US swimmer sells Olympic gold medals amid public divorce

Amid a highly publicised divorce with his ex-Playboy model wife, a former US swimmer has sold three more of his Olympic gold models for a combined total of US$385,520 (S$494,820) in an auction.

According to media publisher CLLCT, Ryan Lochte made the sale on 4 Jan.

Medals were from multiple Olympics

The medal that fetched the highest amount, at US$183,000 (S$234,825), was from the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics.

Lochte had achieved the gold medal in the 4×200-metre freestyle relay where he competed alongside legendary swimmer Michael Phelps.

It is believed the medal was highly valued due to it being part of Phelps’ run of eight golds at the Olympics.

Lochte was no slouch himself as his other two golds came from two separate Olympics.

His 2004 Athens Summer Olympics 4×200-metre relay gold netted him US$80,520 (S$103,334).

Meanwhile, his 2016 Rio Summer Olympics 4×200-metre freestyle relay gold medal went for US$$122,000 (S$156,566).

This was not the first time the swimmer has sold his medals. In 2022, he sold his silvers and bronzes, a total of six.

The proceeds from that sale reportedly went towards funding trips for terminally-ill children.

Back then, Lochte said he chose to sell the medals as they were “collecting dust” in his possession.

Despite that, his recent additional medal sales have drawn him some criticism, which he addressed in an Instagram post on 19 Dec after he put the golds up for auction.

Sale came amid divorce with wife of seven years

“I never swam for the gold medals,” he wrote in this post. “My passion has always been about being one of the best swimmers in the world.”

While the 90 medals he’s won has been a sign of his incredible achievements, Lochte shared that what he’ll be doing with them now means more to him.

“I’ve given away medals to fans and young kids in the stands, because it’s never been just about me,” he continued.

“It’s about inspiring the next generation and helping them chase their dreams. The memories, the hard work, and the connection with all of you are what I treasure the most.”

However, the sale does come at a messy time in his life as he divorces his ex-Playboy model wife Kayla Rae Reid.

Additionally, according to Sports Illustrated, Lochte has also struggled with addiction and was in a near-fatal traffic accident in 2024.

His wife filed for divorce in March 2025 and made the announcement in June. They were married for seven years.

Also read: PM Wong’s signed guitar fetches S$650K at charity auction, won by Forrest Li’s company



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Simone Castrovillari via SwimSwam and @ryanlochte on Instagram.