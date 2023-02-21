Man In S’pore Who Died After Covid-19 Vaccination Was Healthy, Death Ruled A Misadventure

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Who Died 3 Weeks After Covid-19 Vaccination Was Healthy

In 2021, a 28-year-old Bangladesh national died three weeks after receiving his Covid-19 vaccination.

On 15 Feb, the state coroner ruled his death a medical misadventure, saying it was likely related to his vaccination.

Besides that, he stressed that workers should not engage in strenuous activity after receiving their vaccine. This reduces the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis or any such effects.

Myocarditis causes inflammation of the heart muscles, while pericarditis causes inflammation of the heart’s outer lining.

Contracted Covid-19 a year before his death

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that Mr Rajib, known only by one name, worked as a welding supervisor for Sunlight Engineering. He stayed at CDPL Tuas Dormitory.

Before the incident, he had no chronic illness and had not taken any sick leaves.

In 2013, he underwent a complete medical checkup by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM). This was part of the usual process for the work permit, and he was deemed fit for employment.

Mr Rajib’s supervisor said he was infected with Covid-19 a year before his untimely demise. However, he had made a full recovery then.

Death was 3 weeks after vaccination

On 18 Jun 2021, Mr Rajib received his first dose of the Moderna/Spikevax vaccine. He did not mention feeling unwell after getting the jab, so he resumed work the following day.

Three weeks after his vaccination, he worked on a tank under a vessel’s main deck at Sembcorp Shipyard.

He entered the tank with another worker to tape some aluminium foil over weld points. Once that was done, they climbed up ladders to reach the main deck.

After Mr Sarker climbed first, Mr Rajib followed him behind. But after moving up a few rungs, he suddenly fell back onto the floor and lost consciousness. Due to the impact, his safety helmet had fallen off.

He was later conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. Unfortunately, doctors could not revive him and pronounced him dead that night.

Associate Professor Teo Eng Swee of the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), who conducted an autopsy on Mr Rajib, stated that his internal organs were normal except for his heart, which had signs of inflammation.

Myocarditis was reported as his final cause of death.

Risk of developing disease higher in males

According to TODAY, the coroner reviewed the HSA’s safety updates while reporting his findings.

In one safety update, the authority stated that there were rare cases of myocarditis and pericarditis reported as adverse effects of the mRNA vaccine. This was said both overseas and locally.

Besides that, the local reports showed an increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis. This was especially prevalent after the second dose of the vaccine.

The risk was found to be higher in males aged 30 and below. However, the majority responded well and were discharged from the hospital.

According to the coroner, the main way of reducing the risk was to refrain from strenuous exercise or physical activity for two weeks.

In addition, the safety report stated that the severe effects of the mRNA vaccine accounted for 0.0006 per cent of all administered doses.

After 8.5 million vaccines were administered, HSA received 65 local reports of myocarditis and pericarditis.

40 of these cases involved people under 30, and 36 were male. Additionally, 43 were reported after the second dose, and most occurred within a week of the jab.

Unlikely that myocarditis was due to his Covid infection

Apart from that, Assoc Prof Teo referenced a research paper in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

This paper stated that 20 people developed vaccine-related myocarditis out of 2,000,287 individuals who had at least one dose of the vaccine.

The symptoms of myocarditis include breathlessness, fatigue or chest pain—these range from little to no symptoms, sudden heart failure, or sudden abnormal heart rhythms.

However, it is not unknown for a healthy individual to suddenly collapse and die due to myocarditis.

There were also multiple causes for myocarditis, the most common being a viral infection. Other causes include bacterial, fungal, and parasitic infections, autoimmune diseases, and the vaccine.

Nonetheless, the coroner ruled out the other possible causes as Mr Rajib did not display any symptoms. His Covid-19 infection was the only possibility.

Also, it was unlikely that Mr Rajib’s myocarditis was due to his Covid-19 infection because there would be “obvious disarray”, such as scarring, in his heart.

Furthermore, Assoc Prof Teo added that myocarditis could develop due to Covid-19 infection. Citing another research paper, he said a person with Covid-19 is 16 times more likely to develop myocarditis than someone who was not infected.

First local death related to vaccination

In conclusion, a vaccinated person had a lower risk of contracting Covid-19 and thus had a lower risk of developing myocarditis.

Besides that, the coroner said that Mr Rajib’s fall did not contribute to his death. Instead, it was due to myocarditis, not a natural disease process.

The disease was also likely due to his vaccination, the coroner added.

On 17 Feb, the Ministry of Health (MOH) stated that his death was the first local one related to the vaccination.

Under MOH’s Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme, they will extend S$225,000 to his family.

They are also working with the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) to assist his family.

