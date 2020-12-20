Canadian Physician Explains mRNA Vaccine & Side Effects

With the news that Singapore is getting Covid-19 vaccines, many are curious as to how it works, and why there are side effects.

A Canadian physician at the University of Saskatchewan with the Twitter username @WheatNOil gave probably the simplest explanation you’ll find of how the mRNA vaccines work.

Notably, he goes through why the vaccine side effects are actually proof that the vaccines are working their magic.

You can check the full thread here, but for a summary, scroll on.

Immune system attacks foreign objects

For those confused about how Moderna’s and Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccines work, they’re based on mRNA — which are entirely new types of vaccines.

The OP first addresses how our immune systems work — they attack anything that’s foreign, be it a protein, virus, or bacteria.

The immune system needs time to find the part of the foreign object, in this case the virus, to attack.

But once your immune system fights this off, it remembers the virus.

Next time, when the virus enters your body again, your body will use the memory it stored to get rid of the virus before it can attack.

Protein makes virus more infectious

Scientists who examined the Covid-19 virus found a protein outside the virus.

The protein looks spiky and latches on to cells, making them more infectious.

Later, scientists found the DNA sequence of the protein. In other words, the blueprint.

They then took that, and made the mRNA version — essentially, the instructions on how to make the protein.

That’s what the vaccine is, basically.

Immune system can cause side effects after vaccine

At this point, it’s important to note that you won’t get Covid-19 from the vaccine as there’s no trace of the virus.

All it contains are instructions on how to make the protein that’s found on the virus.

The OP calls this the “a**hole protein”.

When the cells receive these instructions, they start to make this a**hole protein — which the immune system then attacks.

It’ll take some time for the body to ramp up production, before attacking the protein.

This is how your side effects, if any, will come about. Building up production means your immune system is attacking the protein.

This process can cause side effects such as:

fevers

chills

muscle soreness

After bombing the a**hole protein, your memory cells now remembers it, and will know how to destroy it.

Also, the protein is gone since your body’s destroyed it. Nothing remains of the vaccine.

Body will attack Covid-19 virus after vaccine

After receiving the vaccine, if the Covid-19 virus enters your body, it’ll remember the exact protein that’s on the outside of the virus and attack it.

Because it’s fought the protein before, it’ll launch a much more efficient war and destroy the virus before it can replicate within your body.

Congratulations, you’re immune to Covid-19.

The OP also addresses the question of what happens if the virus mutates.

He explains that the virus will probably get less infectious since it mutates away from the asshole protein.

Which makes the vaccine brilliant.

Vaccine 95% effective

The vaccine is not only new but also highly effective in that it doesn’t inject anyone with the virus.

That said, it’s 95% effective, and the OP says your immune system will still have to launch a counter-attack and remember the protein.

This can vary between people, which is why it’s not 100% effective.

Side effects are sign that vaccine works

Temasek CEO Ho Ching also talks about the vaccine in a Facebook post.

The article she linked basically goes through the side effects that people will get after receiving the vaccine.

Moderna:

Fatigue (9.7%)

Muscle pain (8.9%)

Joint pain (5.2%)

Headache (4.5%)

Pfizer-BioNTech:

Fatigue (3.8%)

Headache (2%)

Fever (2%)

There’s a higher chance of side effects when you get the 2nd dose.

However, this means that the vaccine is working, because your body is fighting the foreign protein.

Meanwhile, it’s okay even if you don’t experience any side effects as only a small percentage of people will get them.

Clearing up how vaccine works

After the succinct explanation, we hope that this will free up some misconceptions about the vaccine.

Though some may not be able to receive the vaccine, it’s best to check with a doctor beforehand if you’re able to.

For everyone else, the Ministry of Health (MOH) recommends that you do so, so that you protect not only yourself but also others around you.

