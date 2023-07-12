Valedictorian In Philippines Releases Frustrations In Rage Room, Parents Embrace Her When She Cries

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Parents Follow Valedictorian In Philippines To Release Frustrations In Rage Room

Students today experience an immense amount of stress when it comes to their studies, even — or especially — the high-achieving ones.

A girl from the Philippines recently graduated as her school’s valedictorian.

However, instead of feeling elated, she asked her parents if she could visit a rage room, where one can vent their anger by smashing up objects in a safe environment.

@superslam.rageroom Her parents were so proud of their beautiful daughter, aside from being an accelerated student and for graduating as valedictorian, they were amazed by her ability to express herself and her emotions. #superslamrageroominpampanga #rageroompampanga #rageroom #numberonerageroominthephilippines We were amazed by her parents for supporting her and accompanying her on her session. It’s refreshing to see parents now being able to see and understand how important their support is on their children’s mental health. ♬ original sound – SuperSlamRageRoom – SuperSlamRageRoom

As she released her pent-up frustrations, she began to cry. Seeing this, her parents went to embrace her.

According to a TikTok video by Superslam Rageroom, one of their customers was a girl who recently graduated as valedictorian.

She had asked her parents if she could visit the rage room not long after graduation.

Her parents agreed and accompanied her from their home in Bulacan all the way to the rage room in San Fernando.

According to Google Maps, it takes more than two hours to travel that distance by car.

She then began the session by herself. As she let out her pent-up frustrations by destroying objects inside the room, she soon started to cry.

Parents give her a warm embrace

Seeing this, her mother went into the room and gave her a tight hug.

The girl seemed overwhelmed with emotions as she embraced her mother and caressed their pet dog lightly.

After calming down, the girl left the rage room with her mother. Outside, she also gave her father a hug.

According to the caption, the girl’s parents felt incredibly proud of their daughter.

They were not only impressed by her academic achievements but also by her ability to express her emotions.

The team at Superslam Rageroom were “amazed by her parents for supporting her and accompanying her on her session”.

They also found it “refreshing” to see parents showing greater concern for the mental health of their children.

Touching scene warms the hearts of netizens

Many viewers felt emotional watching the video. They applauded the girl’s parents for being so supportive of their daughter.

Furthermore, many were also touched to see that they accompanied her all the way to the rage room.

One TikTok user took the opportunity to suggest to Superslam Rageroom to include a backdoor exit for customers who may not feel comfortable facing others after their session in the rage room.

Superslam Rageroom replied to the comment saying that they will keep this in mind as they plan to move to a bigger location soon.

It is heartening to see that while the girl’s academic achievements were important to her parents, they cared even more deeply for her mental well-being.

We hope the girl is feeling a lot better and we’re sure that her parents’ support meant a lot to her.

Featured image adapted from @superslam.rageroom on TikTok.