Van driver high beams car driver to move out of right lane on TPE, netizens split on who is at fault

Van driver flashes high beam repeatedly at car while travelling along right lane of TPE, netizens split on who is at fault

A debate has emerged among netizens after footage of a van driver high-beaming a car whilst travelling in the right lane of the Tampines Expressway (TPE).

The video was posted onto the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on 8 Feb.

Van repeatedly flashing high beam

The incident took place on 1 Feb at approximately 7.27am and involved a passenger car and a van bearing the website domain “GoRental.sg”.

According to its website, GoRental SG is a “portable clean energy technology company focused on replacing diesel generators”.

At the start of the video, the van driver approaches the car from a distance.

After tailing the car for about 10 seconds, the van driver repeatedly flashed the headlights.

However, the car driver does not move aside to let the van through.

After a while, the van driver flashes the high beams at the car multiple times.

The situation continues for another minute until the recording ends, with the van still seemingly stuck behind the car.

Van driver was speeding, not supposed to be in the left lane

According to SG Road Vigilante, the driver claimed to have been travelling at the expressway speed limit for the duration of the recording.

As such, he could not realistically speed up any further.

The driver also claims that the GoRental SG van was speeding, noting that company-registered “G-plate” vans should only travel at the 70 km/h speed limit.

Netizens largely split in opinion

Many netizens held differing opinions on the matter, leading to a heated debate in the comments section.

One netizen agreed with the car driver’s actions, saying he would not usually give way to drivers who flashed their headlights at him.

Several netizens disagreed, saying the car was hogging the overtaking lane.

Another netizen felt that while both drivers were at fault, the car driver should have been more understanding.

According to the Road Traffic (Regulation of Speed) Rules, vans have a maximum speed limit of 70 km/h.

However, the Highway Code also states that on a three-lane carriageway, the rightmost lane is for overtaking only, and vehicles should not stay in it longer than necessary after overtaking.

MS News has reached out to GoRental SG for comments.

