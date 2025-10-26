Camcar foils another driver’s attempt to tailgate out of Bukit Panjang carpark, gets high-beamed

Car trying to tailgate out of Bukit Panjang carpark gets stopped at barrier, criticised by netizens

A driver’s attempt to tailgate another car out of a Bukit Panjang carpark was foiled when the other car deliberately stopped at the barrier.

According to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV), the incident took place on 24 Oct at 8.35pm.

The camcar driver wrote that they had just attended a funeral wake and were driving out of the carpark at Block 510 Jelapang Road. A Toyota Sienta behind it hurried to catch up.

Car with no entry record fails to tailgate out of Bukit Panjang carpark

It started tailgating the camcar as the latter reached the carpark barrier to exit, attempting to follow it through.

Notably, the screen at the exit read “No Entry Record” for the Toyota. The camcar driver thus suggested that it probably tailgated another car into the carpark earlier.

Rather than drive through normally, the camcar driver instead stopped right after passing through the barrier, not letting the Toyota past.

The other driver even flashed their high beams, trying to get the camcar to move.

However, the camcar driver waited until the barrier came down in between the two cars, foiling the other vehicle’s attempt to get out without paying.

The camcar then drove off, leaving the other car sitting helplessly at the barrier while another vehicle waited behind them.

Netizens call other driver ‘cheapskate’

Netizens praised the camcar driver for foiling the attempted tailgate exit.

Another commenter questioned the other driver for using the high beams on the camcar when they were already being “cheapskate.”

A third user praised the camcar, but said the other driver would likely back up and tailgate the next car through the barrier.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.