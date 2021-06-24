13-Year-Old Girl Plays In Van & Accidentally Reverses It Into Telok Blangah Drain

Driving a vehicle can be pretty dangerous business if the driver did not undergo proper training.

Hence, drivers have to pass numerous tests showing they’re safe and competent before being allowed on the roads.

On Wednesday (23 Jun), a 13-year-old girl somehow found her way into a parked van and accidentally reversed it into a drain.

Thankfully, there were no reported injuries. However, the police are carrying out investigations.

13-year-old girl handed key to van

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the incident occurred at around 3.24pm on Wednesday (23 Jun).

The van was reportedly parked at a car park on a slope near Block 40 Telok Blangah Rise.

The van owner, Kumar, had reportedly handed his niece the key to his vehicle as she needed to retrieve something.

His niece, however, passed the key to her good friend — a 13-year-old teen.

Loses control of van and reverses it into Telok Blangah drain

While they were playing around, the 13-year-old, somehow, found her way into the van and turned on the engine.

Without having the slightest idea of controlling the vehicle, the girl accidentally shifted it into reverse gear and stepped on the accelerator before she knew it.

As a result, the van started going backwards from the car park, straight down the slope, and into a drain.

The vehicle only came to a halt when it crashed into the metal railing above the drain.

Despite having her glasses thrown off, the 13-year-old managed to crawl out of the van unscathed.

Apparently, Kumar didn’t know about the accident until he got a notification from the Traffic Police, reports Lianhe Wanbao.

Glad there were no injuries

Despite not sustaining any injuries, the teen was probably traumatised from the mind-numbing episode.

We’re glad the accident didn’t cause further damages and hope guardians can be more cautious to prevent such incidents in the future.

