Woman sent to hospital after van flew through air before colliding with her near school in Bishan

Woman conveyed to hospital after van crashed into her near school in Bishan

A man has been arrested after he crashed his van into a woman near a school in Bishan, resulting in her being sent to the hospital.

The accident occurred last Friday (10 July) at Bishan Street 13 around 1.10pm.

Van skidded and flew before hitting pedestrian

It is believed that the van skidded in front of the Bishan Ridges Housing Board estate beside Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Secondary School.

A 50-year-old motorist who was waiting for the traffic light nearby said he saw the van fly through the air, hitting the roof of a pedestrian crossing, before it crashed into a woman.

Photos shared by SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook show the heavily damaged van on its side.

Debris from a nearby structure was spotted scattered across the ground.

The motorist then rushed to aid the 47-year-old woman hit by the vehicle. He said she was in tears and her leg was twisted. She also told him that she needed to pick up her employer’s child from school.

The man remarked that if the accident had occurred a little later, when school was out, then the accident could have been far worse.

Driver arrested

In response to MS News queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to an accident on Bishan Street 13 at 1.10pm on 10 July.

A 47-year-old woman was conveyed conscious to the hospital. Meanwhile, the 27-year-old male van driver was arrested for driving without due care and attention causing grievous hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps.