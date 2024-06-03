Van lands in a vertical position after skidding along ECP

A van was found in a vertical position against a tree along East Coast Parkway (ECP) on Saturday (1 June).

The police were alerted to the accident at 7.50pm, according to a The Straits Times report.

The driver, a 50-year-old man, was taken to the hospital conscious.

Vehicle skidded along ECP

Police believe the vehicle skidded along ECP towards the Marina Coastal Expressway before landing in a vertical position.

A photo posted on the Facebook page Singapore roads accident.com shows a van stuck vertically against a tree with its front rear on the ground.

The front bumper of the car can be seen damaged, with the railings completely quashed under the van’s weight.

Driver taken to the hospital

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the driver was taken to Changi General Hospital.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook