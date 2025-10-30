14 suspected members of vape syndicate to be charged with being organised criminal group

14 people arrested for suspected vape syndicate membership

Two more suspected members of an e-vaporiser (vape) syndicate have been arrested, adding to the 12 who were nabbed earlier this month.

The 14 suspected members will also face an additional charge for being members of an organised criminal group.

12 suspected vape syndicate members arrested earlier in the month

On 16 Oct, the first 12 suspected members were arrested. Between 19 Oct and 23 Oct, two more suspected members of the vape syndicate were nabbed.

The two men, aged 29 and 37, were described as a “warehouse manager” and “area distributor” by the SPF.

All 14 are suspected of being involved in a syndicate that organised the importing and distribution of vapes from Malaysia into Singapore, with the intention of supplying residents here.

Organised Crime Act charge being added to existing charges

All 14 suspects were charged in court following their arrests. They are currently in remand to assist with police investigations.

Four of the suspects have been charged with abetment by engaging in a conspiracy to possess vapes for sale.

Meanwhile, the rest have been charged with one count each under Section 16(1)(b) of the Tobacco (Control of Advertisement and Sale) Act 1993, which prohibits the import, distribution, and sale of imitation tobacco products.

The latest charge was made under the Organised Crime Act 2015, for allegedly being members of a local organised crime group.

The offence comes with a fine of up to S$100,000, up to five years’ jail, or both.

Additionally, three of the suspected syndicate members will also be charged for allowing their premises to support vape distribution.

If convicted, they could be fined up to S$250,000, jailed up to five years, or both.

