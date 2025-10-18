12 suspected vape syndicate members arrested in Ang Mo Kio, over 64,000 vapes seized

Suspected vape syndicate members arrested at carpark in the vicinity of Ang Mo Kio Ave 5

The Singapore authorities have busted a suspected e-vaporiser syndicate, arresting 12 of its alleged members.

All of them were charged in court on Saturday (18 Oct), said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a joint statement on the same day.

Suspected vape syndicate members distributed vapes at Ang Mo Kio carpark

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Police Intelligence Department and Special Operations Command conducted an operation at a carpark in the vicinity of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 on Thursday (16 Oct), according to the statement.

The alleged syndicate members had gathered there and were distributing vapes, the statement said.

11 men and one woman, aged between 25 and 35, were subsequently arrested for their suspected involvement in the possession and distribution of vapes.

The syndicate they are believed to be part of allegedly orchestrated the importation and distribution of vapes from Malaysia into Singapore.

It has also allegedly been supplying the devices to Singapore residents.

Over 64,000 vapes seized at 2 storage facilities

Later, the authorities conducted raids at Upper Jurong Road, Canberra Drive and Jalan Senudok.

Among the locations raided were two storage facilities used by the syndicate, the statement said.

More than 64,000 vapes and related components were seized there.

The devices have an estimated street value of more than S$560,000.

The police also seized more than S$16,000 in cash, electronic devices such as mobile phones and SIM cards, as well as eight cars.

The cars were believed to be used to distribute the vapes, the authorities added.

All 12 charged in court

All 12 individuals arrested were charged in court on Saturday (18 Oct).

Four of them were charged with engaging in a conspiracy to possess vapes for sale under Section 16(4)(a) of the Tobacco (Control of Advertisement and Sale) Act 1993 read with Section 109 of the Penal Code 1871.

The other eight were charged with possession of vapes for sale under Section 16(4)(a) of the Tobacco (Control of Advertisement and Sale) Act 1993.

Under the Act, importing, distributing, selling or offering to sell vapes and their components is an offence.

If convicted, offenders face up to six months in prison and/or a fine of up to S$10,000.

Repeat offenders may be jailed for up to 12 months and/or fined up to S$20,000.

Also read: 17-year-old girl charged with trafficking Kpods, 16 vapes & components found in her residence

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force and Health Sciences Authority.