Over 1,500 vapes & components seized from 123 travellers at S’pore checkpoints in 4 days

123 travellers found with vapes at S’pore checkpoints from 1-4 Sept

As Singapore keeps up its stringent enforcement against e-vaporisers, or vapes, stepped-up checks have continued at our checkpoints.

This has led to more than 1,500 vapes and components being seized over just four days, said the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a Facebook post on Friday (5 Sept).

Some voluntarily disposed of vapes at checkpoints

From 1 to 4 Sept, ICA said 123 travellers were found in possession of vapes at Singapore’s checkpoints, which include those at our land, air and sea borders.

Some of them voluntarily disposed of their vapes at the checkpoints.

About 70% of the travellers caught were short-term visitors and the rest were Singapore residents, i.e. Singapore citizens, permanent residents and Long-Term Pass holders.

Foreigners who reoffend face banning from S’pore

As vaping is illegal in Singapore, ICA noted that foreigners who visit or live in Singapore “must abide by our laws”.

Since 1 Sept, when etomidate was listed as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act, those caught possessing, using or importing vapes face higher penalties.

Foreigners will not be spared, with short-term visitors who reoffend banned from re-entering Singapore.

Long-Term Pass holders who re-offend may have their passes revoked on a third offence. They also face deportion and banning from re-entry to Singapore.

Vapes found in car at Woodlands Checkpoint

The four-day crackdown came just a few days after 18 vapes and related components were found in a Singapore-registered rental car attempting to enter Singapore at Woodlands Checkpoint on 29 Aug.

34 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were also found during enhanced screening, which was prompted by the discovery of these cigarettes in the car’s boot.

The case was referred to the Singapore Customs and the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.

Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.