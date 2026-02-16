2 vapes & 210 pods labelled as laundry detergent found in car entering S’pore at Woodlands Checkpoint

S’porean man arrested after vapes found in packages labelled as ‘laundry detergent powder’

The authorities have busted another alleged attempt to smuggle e-vaporisers, or vapes, with the illegal devices found in a car entering Singapore at the Woodlands Checkpoint.

The two vapes and 210 vape pods were labelled as laundry detergent, said the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a Facebook post on Monday (16 Feb).

Vapes labelled as laundry detergent found in S’pore-registered car’s boot

On 6 Feb, ICA Search & Examination officers directed a Singapore-registered vehicle to undergo enhanced checks at Woodlands Checkpoint.

This was based on information received by ICA’s Integrated Targeting Centre, which uses data analytics to conduct pre-arrival risk assessment of travellers.

They found two packages in the boot of the car, labelled as “laundry detergent powder”.

They actually contained two vapes and 210 pods.

39-year-old S’porean driver arrested

The car driver, a 39-year-old man, was arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle vapes into Singapore.

His case has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigation.

Under Section 16(2) of the Tobacco (Control of Advertisement and Sale) Act 1993, importing, distributing, selling or offering to sell vapes and their components is an offence.

If convicted, offenders face up to six months in prison and/or a fine of up to S$10,000.

Repeat offenders may be jailed for up to 12 months and/or fined up to S$20,000.

Intensified checks at borders this CNY

ICA said it was committed to securing Singapore’s borders against undesirable persons, cargo and vehicles, including vapes.

In a Facebook post on 13 Feb, it warned travellers of “intensified checks” this Chinese New Year (CNY) against smuggling of contraband items, including vapes, firecrackers and bak kwa.

Travellers can expect longer waiting times to clear immigration, with firm action to be taken against those who do not comply with ICA officers’ instructions, it added.

Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.