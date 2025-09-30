Man arrested after 9,200 vape pods found in cargo container at Pasir Panjang, declared as ‘power bank’

Man arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle vape pods into S’pore in cargo container

A 25-year-old Singaporean man was arrested after more than 9,200 e-vaporiser pods were found inside a cargo container at Pasir Panjang.

They were hidden in a consignment declared as “power bank”, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a press release on Tuesday (30 Sept).

Vape pods found after cargo container targeted for enhanced checks

The cargo container had arrived at Pasir Panjang Scanning Station on 17 Sept, and was targeted for enhanced checks.

Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers subsequently found the concealed vape pods.

The case was referred to HSA for further investigation.

Man identified & arrested the next day

The next day (18 Sept), HSA and the police’s Criminal Investigation Department conducted a joint operation.

They quickly identified the man and arrested him for suspected involvement in importing vape pods under Section 16(2) of the Tobacco (Control of Advertisement and Sale) Act 1993.

Under the Act, importing, distributing, selling or offering to sell vapes and their components is an offence.

If convicted, offenders face up to six months in prison and/or a fine of up to S$10,000.

Repeat offenders may be jailed for up to 12 months and/or fined up to S$20,000.

Man found with 85 more vaping-related products

On top of allegedly trying to smuggle vape pods into Singapore, the man had an additional 85 vapes and components in his possession.

The seized vaping-related products have a total estimated street value of more than S$51,000.

Investigations are ongoing, HSA said.

Stiffer penalties for vaping-related offences

HSA reminded the public that stiffer penalties for vape-related offences came into force on 1 Sept.

The enhanced enforcement framework applies to those found in possession of, using, or buying vapes.

Recalcitrant users must undergo rehabilitation, with those who do not complete rehab to be prosecuted.

Vape users caught for a third time and more will be prosecuted in court and face a fine of up to S$2,000.

Also read: LTA officers & public transport operators now authorised to issue fines & seize vapes on the spot

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Health Sciences Authority.