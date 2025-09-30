LTA officers & public transport operators now authorised to issue fines & seize vapes on the spot

LTA officers and public transport operators can now fine commuters and confiscate vapes

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has stepped up its fight against vaping in public transport facilities.

LTA officers and public transport operators (PTOs) are now empowered to take immediate enforcement action (e.g. confiscate vapes) against offenders.

LTA officers and frontline staff can issue fines and confiscate vapes

In a Facebook post on Monday (29 Sept), LTA announced that frontline staff such as station managers, interchange supervisors, and ticketing inspectors will be empowered to enforce the law directly.

Under the new powers, staff can issue fines on the spot and confiscate e-vaporisers from offenders, adding extra muscle to Singapore’s ongoing battle against vaping.

The move is part of the Whole of Government Taskforce on Vaping and Harmful Substances (TOVHS), which brings together various agencies to curb the rising use of vapes.

Under Singapore’s tobacco laws, it is already illegal to import, sell, or possess e-vaporisers.

Offenders caught vaping or carrying e-vaporisers during bag checks may face harsher penalties, including fines of up to S$2,000. Their vapes will also be confiscated on the spot by the LTA officers or PTOs.

This initiative aims to strengthen anti-vaping enforcement in high-traffic public spaces, including MRT stations and bus interchanges.

Bag checks at MRT stations

A video released alongside the announcement showed officers conducting bag checks at train stations and patrolling bus interchanges.

It also demonstrated how offenders will be dealt with if caught with e-vaporisers.

The footage emphasised that these new powers allow officers to act more quickly and visibly, making enforcement harder to ignore.

In one recent incident at Bishan MRT station, a commuter was reportedly caught trying to dispose of his vape after being flagged for security screening.

LTA added that it would “continue working with PTOs to enforce against vaping and keep public transport safe”.

Netizens appreciate move by LTA

Reactions online were mostly positive.

Some netizens praised the move, thanking LTA for stepping up enforcement. Others suggested the crackdown should go hand-in-hand with more public education on the harms of vaping.

One Facebook user even suggested installing bins at stations for commuters to discard their vapes before entering.

Another netizen suggested deploying X-ray machines at every MRT station.

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving on Facebook.