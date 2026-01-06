Vendor in Thailand hits customer’s brother with sledgehammer after accusing buyer of cheating

Vendor allegedly fights with customer’s brother, leaves man bloody after sledgehammer attack

Recently, a video of two men fighting at a stall selling trousers in Thailand went viral on social media.

The video of the incident, which reportedly occurred on Friday morning (2 Jan), shows a man in grey clinching and punching a man in red as other men tried to pull them apart.

A closer look then reveals that the man in red and two women were holding on to a sledgehammer, and that he was bleeding profusely from his head.

Bystanders eventually separate the two men, but not without further argument.

According to the Facebook page “Want to be famous? I’ll make it happen. Return Part 7”, the incident occurred at Chandi Market in Nakhon Si Thammarat, a province in Southern Thailand.

Customer claims vendor accused her of lying about trousers’ price

A woman who claimed to be the customer involved allegedly reached out to the page to clarify the details of the incident.

She explained that she did not personally know the vendor and only went to the stall to buy trousers.

The woman said the trousers on the lower rack cost THB100 (S$4) each, while those on the upper rack cost THB150 (S$6).

She also claimed that, when the male vendor came to assist her, he confirmed the price of the items on the lower rack.

However, after bringing a pair of trousers from the lower rack to the female vendor at the payment counter, the female vendor began to accuse her of taking the item from the upper rack and lying to pay a smaller amount.

The customer also alleged that the female vendor insulted her mother and challenged her to a fight.

Vendor allegedly hit customer’s brother with sledgehammer

Following this, the woman called her boyfriend and her older brother, a decision she later admitted “was a mistake”. However, she clarified that it was not her intention to gang up on the vendors, and said she did not bring any weapons. When the two men arrived with her nephew, her brother asked who had assaulted his sister. The woman revealed that it was at this point that the male vendor struck her brother on the head with a sledgehammer. The customer also clarified that she was not a person with influence, as other reports have allegedly stated, and only went to the market to buy clothes.

“As for claims that the issue did not end, it ended with a police report being filed,” she added.

Witness claims vendor previously hit female customer over similar incident

Meanwhile, an eyewitness named Nui alleged the fight began with a verbal argument before escalating into a physical fight.

“It later spread into calling for others to join in, resulting in further violence as seen in the clip,” she shared, adding that her boyfriend jumped in to stop the fight.

Nui claimed that the vendor involved in the fight “is known for being sharp-tongued” and was “very demeaning to customers”.

Due to this, she always thought “something like this was bound to happen” one day.

Nui shared that her mother once tried to shop at the stall and chose an item which was priced at THB150, but the vendor told her it cost THB250 (S$10) when she was about to pay, so she put the item back and left.

She also alleged another instance where a woman who had picked an item that cost THB100 was charged THB150.

The woman was also accused of cheating, publicly shamed, and challenged to a fight.

“The male shop owner hit a woman,” Nui claimed.

Due to the vendors’ behaviour, the eyewitness urged others to be cautious when they shop at the stall.

