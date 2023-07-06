M’sian Muslim Model Fronts Victoria’s Secret Campaign, Career Choice Draws Criticism

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Victoria’s Secret Malaysia Has A New Malay-Muslim Model

Think Victoria’s Secret, and you’ll be transported to the flashy runways filled with gorgeous women — or models the brand likes to call “Angels”.

Recently, a 26-year-old model in Malaysia scored a gig with the iconic lingerie brand.

According to some reports, Nia Atasha is the first Malay-Muslim model to represent Victoria’s Secret.

While many expressed their support, others in Malaysia did not seem as thrilled with the news.

Model selected to work on new Victoria’s Secret Malaysia campaign

Nia made the announcement two days ago, on 4 July, through a post on her Instagram page.

“It’s a secret no more!” she exclaimed.

“Your girl got to face a global campaign for @victoriassecret @victoriasecretmy!”.

She then thanked those behind the scenes, stating that the best part of the experience was working with an all-women production team.

The 26-year-old Nia Atasha was among the three faces of the new Victoria’s Secret Malaysia campaign showcasing the brand’s T-Shirt Bra collection.

Alongside Jane Teoh and Janie Tienphosuwan, Nia worked with Women Photographers Malaysia to bring the project to life, reported L’Officiel.

The collaboration is meant to inspire women all around the globe to embrace their uniqueness.

Career choice attracts mixed comments

However, the news of her achievement drew mixed sentiments from Malaysian netizens — mostly because she’s a Muslim woman.

One Twitter user acknowledged her beauty but commented that “she should be more selective when choosing a brand campaign”.

They then said she would undoubtedly face criticism for being “revealing”, especially in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, others supported her choices, saying they were “so proud of her”.

The user also encouraged Nia to “be you”.

Malaysian model scores gig with Victoria’s Secret

Indeed, Nia has chosen a challenging career path — especially since being a model requires being in the public eye.

However, kudos to her for being brave enough to do what she loves despite the scrutiny.

We hope she continues to shine and wish her all the best in her future endeavours.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from BeautifulNara.com on Facebook.