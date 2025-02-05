‘Education starts at home’: Video of ‘responsible’ 3-year-old girl cleaning after herself goes viral, receives praise from netizens

Video of 3-year-old girl cleaning up after herself melts hearts online

Few things make a parent prouder than a child who takes responsibility. That’s why a video of a young girl enjoying her ice cream and cleaning up after herself has gone viral on Facebook.

Posted by the Facebook page “duriankimchi” on 30 Jan, the CCTV clip has won praise from netizens for the girl’s independence and responsibility.

It has since garnered over 6.1 million views and over 1.9 thousand comments.

Toddler spills ice cream, cleans it up like a pro

The footage shows the interior of the girl’s house where the three-year-old is seen bringing a bowl of ice cream to the table after her father helps her onto a chair.

While eating, she accidentally spills some ice cream on the table. Without hesitation, she climbs onto the table, grabs a tissue, and wipes up the mess.

After setting her spoon down, she carefully scoops up the remaining ice cream before finishing her treat.

She then gets off the chair, pushes it back in, and carries her bowl to the kitchen.

Washes hands & face while dad watches proudly

Upon reaching the sink, she struggles to reach the tap at first. Thinking quickly, she grabs a stool, climbs up, and balances herself with one leg on the counter.

She then washes her hands and face diligently, all while her father watches from behind a wall.

As she finishes, she turns around to see him clapping and gesturing for a hug. Without missing a beat, she runs straight into his arms.

Netizens praise both girl & parents

The toddler’s sense of responsibility and independence impressed netizens, with many praising her for her discipline at such a young age.

Many gushed over her for being able to take care of herself at just 3 years old, calling her “smart” and responsible”.

One netizen highlighted the good habits she demonstrated, such as finishing her food without wasting, eating while seated, and even pushing in her chair after she was done eating.

Many also commended her parents for instilling such values in her, agreeing that “education starts at home”.

One commenter pointed out that good parenting isn’t just about discipline but setting the right example in daily routines.

However, some were concerned about her safety when she climbed onto the counter. One netizen suggested getting a higher stool to prevent accidents.

Featured image adapted from durian kimchi on Facebook.