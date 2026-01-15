Man in Vietnam arrested for posting AI-generated image of himself riding giant snake in lake

Authorities said the fabricated image damaged the reputation of the landmark.

By - 15 Jan 2026, 3:36 pm

Man in Hanoi creates AI content of him sitting on giant python

A man in Vietnam has been arrested and now faces a fine after posting an image of himself riding a giant python across a historic lake in Hanoi.

The case involved a 50-year-old man from Thanh Xuan Ward who used artificial intelligence (AI) to create a fake image and video showing himself sitting on what appears to be a massive python in Hoan Kiem Lake.

man AI image python

Source: Voice of Vietnam

Authorities said the fabricated image misled the public and damaged the reputation of a key cultural landmark.

Man charged with sharing false information online

The Hanoi Police Department’s Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention Division identified the man after the post circulated widely online by 25 Dec.

On 8 Jan, authorities arrested the man, who admitted to creating the AI-generated content on his mobile phone.

man AI image python

Source: Lao Dong

During questioning, he told officers he did it solely to increase likes and views on social media.

The man later acknowledged that the post was misleading and negatively affected the image of the lake.

He faces a fine of between VND10 million (S$490) and VND20 million (S$980).

Local officials stressed that using AI to spread false information, impersonate individuals, or mislead the public is strictly prohibited.

Featured images adapted from Voice of Vietnam and Flavors of Hanoi. Image on the right for illustration purposes only.

