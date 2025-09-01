Vietnam to distribute S$5 gift to nearly 107 million citizens for National Day

Vietnam to give S$5 to all citizens for National Day

Vietnam will mark the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day with a symbolic gift to its people: 100,000 VND (about S$5) for every citizen.

According to local reports, the sum will be distributed to nearly 107 million citizens by Tuesday (2 Sept).

The initiative was confirmed in Official Telegram 149, signed by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Thursday (28 Aug).

All registered Vietnamese nationals qualify

All Vietnamese nationals recorded in the country’s population database will be eligible for the payout.

As of 25 Aug, the Ministry of Public Security listed 106,855,575 eligible citizens.

The programme is expected to cost around 10.7 trillion VND (S$524 million), which will come from the 2025 central budget.

A coordinated nationwide effort

To ensure the payout reaches citizens smoothly, the Prime Minister has directed multiple government agencies to coordinate their efforts.

Asia News Network reported that the Ministry of Finance will manage budget allocation while the State Bank oversees payment systems.

Authorities aim to complete distribution by Tuesday, fostering what officials described as a “festive and united atmosphere” for the holiday.

Government agencies will also publicise instructions to guide people on how to collect the payout.

Citizens can receive the money either through bank transfers via the Vietnam Electronic Identification platform — with banks urging customers to link their accounts to the system — or in cash at local police offices.

Also read: ‘To stay ahead, S’pore must remain exceptional’: PM Wong in 2025 National Day message

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on YouTube.