Sign Sarcastically Tells Users To Use Their Hand For Thermometer If They Have No Head

Since Singapore realised the existence of Covid-19 here, we’ve quickly set up temperature-taking stations across the island as we’ve learned from our SARS experience.

But restaurants and shops are increasingly opting for infrared temperature stations, which require less manpower to manage. At these stations, you place your forehead in front of the sensor.

One restaurant, though, is quite adamant on how you should be using it.

Translated, the sign reads:

“Please use your head for temperature-taking. Only use your palm if you don’t have a head.”

This humorous sign has clearly taken a stance on how we should take our temperatures for an accurate reading.

Sign tells users to use thermometer using head

The sign has garnered plenty of laughs online, with many jokingly confirming that they, in fact, have no heads.

Others requested that short people not be discriminated against, referring to how they may not be able to reach the thermometer.

“Sorry! Please don’t insult short people!”

However, netizen comments also reveal the lack of a consensus as to how we should take our temperature with such machines.

You may have encountered moments when you’re asked to use your palm for a temperature read, while others – like this restaurant – requests that you use your forehead.

Some are even told to “be like Iron Man” while using their palm.

Malaysia’s Health Ministry says wrist reading accuracy can’t be determined

A study – albeit not peer-reviewed – shows that both wrist and forehead readings are acceptable.

But in Aug, Malaysia’s Health Ministry said in a statement that they are “unable to determine (wrist readings’) accuracy” and recommends forehead temperatures for mass screenings instead.

They also had to clarify that the infrared sensors are not harmful to the body.

MOH has not made a clarification at current time.

Use your brain, use your brain

Ultimately, mass temperature screenings aren’t perfect.

At some places, the machine might be too tall or short for someone to reach with their forehead. Perhaps asking the person manning the machine whether you can use your palm might help.

Provided they don’t ask whether you’re headless, you should be okay.

Meanwhile, perhaps MOH will clarify on what method is best in the future.

