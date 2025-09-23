HSA warns that vitamin diffusers are imitation tobacco products & banned in S’pore

HSA warns that vitamin diffusers may serve as gateway to cigarettes & hard drugs

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has responded to recent concerns over vitamin diffusers that are marketed as healthy alternatives to e-vaporisers (vapes).

In a statement issued on Monday (22 Sept), HSA said vitamin diffusers are classified under “imitation tobacco products”, which are banned in Singapore.

HSA also cautioned that vitamin diffusers may contain substances not intended for consumption, which could lead to long-term health risks.

Imitation tobacco products especially dangerous for youth, warns HSA

HSA cautioned that imitation tobacco products, despite appearing harmless, could pose adverse health effects.

The agency explained that such products may, over time, serve as a gateway to experiment with cigarettes or even hard drugs.

Youths are particularly vulnerable to such risks, warned HSA.

Those convicted of buying, using, or possessing imitation tobacco products face a fine of up to S$2,000.

2,000 vape-related listings removed between April & June

The HSA added that it has been actively tracking online listings, social media posts, and messaging platforms to detect and remove illegal advertisements and posts.

Over the period between 1 April and 30 June, the agency removed over 2,000 vape-related listings, which included imitation tobacco products.

Vitamin diffusers have been sold as healthy vape alternatives

As authorities in Singapore step up enforcement action on vapes, some have expressed concerns over vitamin diffusers marketed as healthy alternatives.

Such products, often promoted by influencers, claim to be loaded with substances such as caffeine, vitamin B12, and melatonin.

