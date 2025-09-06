‘Vitamin diffusers’ sold online allegedly without nicotine or tobacco spark concerns

Experts warn against ‘vitamin diffusers’ marketed as healthy vape alternatives

As authorities step up enforcement against e-vaporisers (vapes), particularly those containing harmful substances like etomidate, another type of product has increasingly become a concern.

Online sellers are pitching “vitamin diffusers” as a safer alternative to vapes, claiming they boost energy, improve sleep, and even support immunity.

However, experts warn that their chemical content is unknown and may be potentially dangerous.

Man fined for using vitamin diffuser near State Court

These devices, often promoted by influencers, can be loaded with caffeine, vitamin B12, melatonin, or essential oils.

But in Singapore, they are treated as imitation tobacco products and fall under the same ban as e-vaporisers, The Straits Times (ST) reported. Those caught with them can be fined up to $2,000.

Authorities here are already taking action. On 19 Aug, officers from the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) stopped a man seen using a vitamin diffuser near the State Courts., ST reported

He admitted to possessing an imitation tobacco product and was fined.

HSA said that despite those items not being vapes, it was an offence to purchase, use, and possess imitation tobacco products under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act.

“These imitation products are banned because they mimic the act of smoking through delivery devices that may appear harmless, particularly to young persons who are vulnerable,” said an HSA spokesperson.

Meanwhile, doctors and experts warned against inhaling substances without knowing their contents. Even if these ‘wellness diffusers’ contained safe vitamins like B12, heating them in diffusers could produce harmful degradants.

Part of wider crackdown on vaping

The warning comes as Singapore intensifies its clampdown on vaping and drug-laced vapes.

Recent seizures found synthetic drugs, including the anaesthetic etomidate, in illicit vape products.

From Monday (1 Sept), first-time etomidate abusers face higher fines and six months of mandatory rehabilitation. Repeat offenders will be subject to mandatory supervision, including drug testing.

Those caught importing Kpods, which are etomidate-laced vapes, face between three and 20 years’ jail and at least five strokes of the cane. Sellers risk up to 10 years’ jail and five strokes.

