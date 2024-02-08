Vivian Balakrishnan Welcomes Grandson 2 Days Before Chinese New Year

Vivian Balakrishnan Welcomes New Grandson Less Than 2 Years After Losing Stillborn Grandchild

Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan had more reason to celebrate the Chinese New Year (CNY) weekend as he welcomed his newest grandson.

The 63-year-old shared about the family’s addition in a Facebook post today (8 Feb).

He kept his caption brief, only quoting verses from the Bible, conveying blessings upon the newborn.

Vivian Balakrishnan welcomes grandson on 8 Feb

In a Facebook post on Thursday (8 Feb), Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Vivian Balakrishnan, made public the news of the arrival of his grandson, Matthew.

Accompanying the post was a close-up photo of Matthew and one of his grandfather cradling and looking at him lovingly.

That same evening, Mr Balakrishnan’s son — Mark Balakrishnan — also posted about his newborn on Facebook.

He didn’t write anything in his caption and simply tagged his wife in the post.

A blessing after a loss

The Minister’s post gained a lot of positive reactions and congratulatory comments from netizens who shared in his joy.

Perhaps part of the happiness everyone felt came from their knowledge of the loss that his son and his son’s wife suffered before this birth.

In Dec 2022, Mr Balakrishnan revealed that his grandchild was stillborn, as he shared a lengthy post by Mark on Facebook.

Now, less than two years later, the family is finally able to welcome their new addition.

