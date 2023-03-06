S’pore Volunteers Raise Funds For Turkiye Earthquake Relief At 100 Locations, Donations Accepted Via PayNow Too

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Buddhist Nonprofit Organisation Tzu Chi Holds Fundraising Campaign For Turkiye Earthquake Relief

When Türkiye was hit hard by multiple earthquakes, Singaporeans rallied to donate supplies and aid survivors.

While news of the devastation may have taken a backseat, a Buddhist nonprofit organisation (NPO) in Singapore has been hard at work, continuing to raise funds for the disaster relief efforts.

On Sunday (5 Mar), volunteers from Tzu Chi Singapore hit the streets to seek donations for Türkiye at about 100 locations around our island city.

The Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation still accepts donations via PayNow and GIVE.asia.

Volunteers raise funds for Turkiye earthquake relief

With donation boxes and posters in hand, Tzu Chi Singapore volunteers were seen all across Singapore on Sunday (5 Mar).

8world News reported that they were raising funds for the Türkiye earthquake disaster relief at about 100 locations around the island.

This is the first time Tzu Chi volunteers have taken to the streets to seek donations for disaster relief in about four years due to the pandemic. Their last fundraising event was back in May 2019 after Cyclone Idai, one of the worst tropical cyclones to ever hit Africa.

Besides the fundraising day, Tzu Chi will also hold a Türkiye Earthquake Relief event on 19 Mar. About 500 volunteers are expected to participate in the event.

Heartwarming experience for volunteers

40-year-old Madam Wang Qiu Feng has volunteered with Tzu Chi for about 10 years.

Speaking to 8world News, she said while fundraising in Bugis, she came across a man from Türkiye.

He had walked up to her and promptly dropped some money into the donation box after saying he was from Türkiye.

However, shortly after, he returned. With a hand on his chest, he said thank you.

Madam Wang recounted the touching scene, sharing that he was wiping tears from his eyes as he walked off.

Another volunteer, 71-year-old Lin Rong, said she had just returned from a trip to Japan but signed up immediately upon learning of the fundraising.

“Natural disasters are ruthless,” she said.

Seeing people of different races and religions come together in the name of love to raise funds and donate to the relief efforts warms her heart.

Raising funds till 31 Mar

As of 25 Feb, Tzu Chi’s disaster relief team has held 10 events relating to the Türkiye earthquake relief efforts.

Thus far, they have distributed blankets, mattresses, scarves, and winter clothing to over 14,000 victims.

From now till 31 Mar, those who wish to contribute to their fundraising campaign can donate via PayNow or GIVE.asia.

Alternatively, Tzu Chi is also accepting cash donations at their premises located at 9 Elias Road.

For more updates, do check out their Facebook page here.

