Vortex-shaped clouds form over Ipoh as torrential rain hits M’sia city

Vortex-shaped clouds spotted in Ipoh before torrential rain

On Thursday (6 June) evening, a large swathe of dark clouds appeared over Ipoh, Malaysia.

The clouds had gathered into a swirling vortex shape and darkened the evening sky.

A local noted that the ominous cloud formation was accompanied by “whistling wind” and “roaring thunder”.

Malaysian news site Sin Chew first reported the phenomenon yesterday (6 June).

As evening fell, dark clouds descended upon Ipoh’s city centre and formed a swirling vortex.

The clouds seemed to bridge the sky and the ground, blanketing the city.

A reporter from the newspaper captured the alarming sight.

Vortex-shaped clouds seen after high temperatures

According to the report by Sin Chew, Ipoh saw several back-to-back sweltering days earlier this week.

Many residents in Ipoh had trouble sleeping on the night of Wednesday (5 June) due to the unbearable heat.

Sin Chew reported that it started raining on 6 June at around 6pm.

Featured image adapted from Chew Kwai Nam on Facebook.