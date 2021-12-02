Singapore VTL With Korea Will Proceed With No Changes: Embassy

Due to concerns over the Omicron Covid-19 variant, various countries have reinstated border restrictions for travellers entering.

One of them is South Korea, which Singapore has a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) with.

On 1 Dec, South Korea announced that it will impose a 10-day quarantine on all travellers entering from 3 Dec.

This threw up the question of whether travellers entering from Singapore will have to serve a quarantine.

However, the South Korea Embassy has confirmed that the VTL will proceed without change “at the moment”.



Travellers from Singapore need not serve quarantine in South Korea for now

South Korea has recorded 5 Omicron cases as of Wednesday.

In response, it imposed border measures to quarantine all inbound travellers.

But as things stand, those travelling to and from Korea under VTL flights will not be quarantined.

Korean Air confirmed with ST as well that VTL flights won’t be affected by the new policy.

Neither will VTL flights into Singapore be affected.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) had earlier told ST and CNA that they are clarifying the new policy regarding VTL flights.

Relief for travellers

It’s good to know that those who’ve already booked VTL flights to Korea or returning to Singapore won’t be affected.

Regardless, we urge all visitors to comply with Covid-19 measures in both countries.

We also advise that you check the embassy for the latest news regarding border measures and VTLs.

