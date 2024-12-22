Wagyu beef worth S$5,700 found in car entering JB from S’pore, M’sian driver arrested

More than 21kg of wagyu beef seized from car at M’sian immigration checkpoint

A car entering Johor Bahru (JB) from Singapore was found to be carrying RM18,832 (S$5,700) worth of wagyu beef in its trunk.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (21 Dec), the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (MAQIS) said the discovery was made on Friday (20 Dec).

Car carrying wagyu beef came from Tuas Checkpoint

Johor MAQIS director Edie Putra Md Yusof said the car was attempting to enter JB via the Sultan Abu Bakar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex — across the Straits of Johor from the Tuas Checkpoint.

During an inspection of the vehicle after 11am, three boxes containing wagyu beef were found in its back.

The beef, which was seized, weighed about 21.4kg and is estimated to be worth about RM18,832 (S$5,700).

Preliminary investigations showed that the beef was brought in without a MAQIS import permit.

Further inspection also revealed that it was imported without a veterinary health certificate and halal certification.

45-year-old car driver arrested

The 45-year-old driver of the car was arrested and his vehicle was impounded.

The Star reported that he is a Malaysian.

He is suspected of the offence of importing agricultural products without a permit under Section 11(1) of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011.

If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to six years and/or a fine of up to RM100,000 (S$30,000).

Mr Edie Putra said MAQIS remains committed to ensuring that plants, animals, carcasses, fish, agricultural products, soil, and microorganisms entering Malaysia are free from pests, diseases, and contaminants.

