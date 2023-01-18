Family Surprises Waiter At M’sian Restaurant With Birthday Cake, Touching Gesture Moves Viewers

Family Gifts Favourite Waiter At Restaurant In Malaysia With Birthday Cake

Servers at our local eateries often have the difficult task of maintaining excellent customer service and managing their patrons. Showing them our appreciation is definitely the least we can do.

A family in Malaysia recently went above and beyond in doing so, surprising their favourite waiter with a birthday cake and celebrating the occasion with him.

The family also dedicated a birthday song to the waiter while clapping along joyfully in the eatery.

Waiter receives birthday cake from family at restaurant in Malaysia

Posting to TikTok on Tuesday (17 Jan), Amelia shared what she and her family recently did for their favourite waiter at a restaurant in Malaysia.

Bringing along a birthday cake, the family surprised him by celebrating the belated occasion with him at the eatery.

The video shows the waiter smiling excitedly as the family claps and sings along to the birthday song for him with gusto.

Overcome with emotion, he waits for them to finish before bending down and giving Amelia’s father a hug.

Speaking to MS News, Amelia shared that the day on which they celebrated their birthday happened to fall in the week before the waiter’s trip home to India.

Heartwarming scene touches netizens’ hearts

The clip has gone viral on TikTok, with over nearly 250,000 views at the time of writing.

Many netizens praised Amelia and her family for showing their appreciation to the waiter.

Some even admitted that the video moved them to tears.

A few netizens also hoped that the family’s gesture would serve as an example for others to follow.

An example for us all to follow

Restaurant staff form a pretty invaluable part of our community. Without their hard work, it’d be hard for restaurants to operate, let alone provide customers with good service.

Kudos to Amelia and her family for recognising their efforts and taking the initiative to express their gratitude.

Perhaps their touching gesture will remind us to show F&B workers how much we appreciate them, wherever possible.

