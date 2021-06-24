Customer Allegedly Gets Cardboard Box & Paper Clips For Wallpaper Order

Even before the pandemic, many have turned to e-commerce platforms for their wide selection of products.

Not only do they tap on our local supply, but they also allow customers access to goods beyond our shores. Unfortunately, while most have a smooth user experience, it seems mishaps do occur.

Recently, a customer in Singapore ordered a roll of wallpaper from a seller on Shopee.

But to his horror, the products that arrived were a carton box and paper clips.

Disgruntled, he requested a refund and took to Facebook to caution others against a potential hoax.

Receives cardboard box for wallpaper order

In his Facebook post on 23 Jun, Mr Lim, a customer in Singapore, said he ordered a roll of wallpaper worth $17.02 from an online seller in Indonesia.

However, the wallpaper did not make its way to Mr Lim. Instead, he received a rundown cardboard box with a few paper clips.

As such, the distraught customer requested a refund from the seller and is still awaiting their reply.

Responding to MS News‘ queries, a Shopee spokesperson said they’re looking into the incident.

Netizens advise caution when placing orders online

Replying to Mr Lim’s post in the comments, netizens offered some suggestions regarding online shopping.

One stresses the importance of browsing the seller’s reviews section before placing an order instead of focusing on where the seller is based.

Some also advised customers to carefully inspect their items upon delivery before indicating the reception electronically.

Hope customer gets refund

We hope Mr Lim successfully secures a refund if the claims are true.

Aside from the monetary cost, efforts spent waiting for the order and appealing for a refund can be taxing, too.

We hope the e-commerce site carries out a thorough investigation and prevent further occurrences from happening.

Featured image adapted from Shopee and Facebook.