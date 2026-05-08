MP Wan Rizal shares son’s ITE graduation, responds to netizen’s ‘It’s The End’ comment with ‘It’s The Evolution’

Jalan Besar MP Wan Rizal says he’s ‘prouder than ever’ after son graduates from ITE, enters Temasek Poly

Jalan Besar Member of Parliament (MP) Wan Rizal shared an emotional post on Facebook after his eldest son graduated from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), saying the journey reminded him that “success does not come through only one route”.

The MP posted about his son’s education journey on Thursday (7 May), revealing that the family had initially been “disappointed” by his O-Level results two years ago.

Could not enter preferred polytechnic course after O-Levels

According to Mr Rizal, his son had been unable to enter his preferred course at polytechnic after receiving his O-Level results.

“Based on his results, he could not enter his preferred course at the polytechnic. It was a difficult moment for him, and for us as parents,” he wrote.

However, he said his son remained determined about what he wanted to study and decided to take the ITE route instead.

“He stayed focused, worked hard, and grew quietly in confidence,” the MP said.

MP responds to ‘ITE = It’s The End’ comment

The post drew supportive comments from netizens, many of whom shared their own educational journeys after graduating from ITE.

Mr Rizal replied to several comments, describing their stories as “inspiring”.

Later in the comments section, he thanked netizens for their “kind words”.

“One thing I’ve learnt, let them chart their own path, at their own pace,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, in the comments section, a netizen referenced the old stereotype: “ITE = It’s The End”.

The MP responded with “It’s The Evolution”, a positive play on the ITE initials.

Joined Temasek Polytechnic before ITE graduation

Mr Rizal shared that his son has been at Temasek Polytechnic for three weeks, pursuing his preferred course.

The MP also revealed that Temasek Polytechnic is his own alma mater.

“As a father, I could not be prouder,” he wrote.

He added that his son’s experience showed how “the longer road” can sometimes build “more resilience, clarity, and confidence”.

In his post, Mr Rizal also encouraged students who may feel discouraged by their academic results.

“To every young person who feels disappointed by an exam result: your result is not your destiny,” he wrote.

“Keep going. Find your path. Own your journey.”

Also read: Fewer fresh graduates from local universities found full-time work in 2025, according to survey

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Wan Rizal on Facebook and Wan Rizal on Facebook.

