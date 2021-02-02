Warm Weather Of Up To 34°C Expected In First 2 Weeks Of Feb With Showers In Between

Jan 2021 has been one of the wettest months in recent memory, with widespread rainfall across Singapore bringing air-con temperature for many of us.

However, it seems the days when jackets and umbrella are must-haves in our bags are gone.

For the first half of February, folks from the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) predicts it will mostly be “dry and warm” with temperatures possibly hitting a high of 34°C on some days.

So if you’re thinking of incorporating jackets and coats into your Chinese New Year (CNY) outfit, you might want to consider going with something lighter instead.

Warm weather in early Feb with “below normal” rainfall

According to MSS, Singaporeans can look forward to windy weather coupled with light showers on the first few days of February.

For the rest of the week, the usual warm and ‘stable’ weather will prevail.

In the second week, short thundery showers in the afternoon might provide some respite from the scorching heat.

On some days, these showers might even drag into the evening, so perhaps it might not be such a bad idea to have an umbrella in the bag, just in case.

However, showers are expected to be patchy over the fortnight and rainfall will reportedly still be “below normal”.

February 2021 expected to be a hot month

For the first half of February, the daily temperature will likely fall within the range of 24°C and 33°C.

On days where there’s little or no rain, the maximum temperature could reportedly even rise to 34°C.

Needless to say, CNY this year is going to be a rather ‘heated’ affair, so dress appropriately to prevent it from being a sweaty one too.

Dress light, drink more water

The heavy rain that we experienced in January might have caused some inconveniences, but the cooler temperatures that came with it will likely be missed by many.

As we revert to the relatively ‘normal’ weather this CNY, remember to dress light and to hydrate yourself throughout the day as you feast on the tasty but ‘heaty’ snacks.

