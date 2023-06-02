3-Storey Aqua Adventure Opens At HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir, Houses S’pore’s Longest Indoor Water Slide

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singapore’s First 3-Storey Water Adventure Centre Opens At HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir On 2 June

The June holidays are finally here, and most of us are probably on the hunt for things to do in Singapore.

For the thrillseekers among us, the new Aqua Adventure at HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir will be opening on 2 June.

It is Singapore’s first integrated all-weather three-storey water adventure centre, featuring our country’s longest indoor water slide and a range of water-based activities for you and your family to enjoy.

Here’s a look at what you can expect there.

Water adventure centre at HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir features longest water slide

Aqua Adventure’s biggest highlight is definitely the Double Trouble Aqua Tube. Spanning a staggering 114m, it is officially Singapore’s longest indoor water slide.

As its name suggests, participants can choose to have a go at it in pairs on an inflatable tube. With enough twists and turns throughout the centre, it’s the perfect ride to get your heart pumping.

While shorter in length at 85m, the Blackhole Aqua Tube is no less adventurous.

Plunging riders through a narrow red tube for 12 to 15 seconds, adrenaline junkies are sure to have a blast.

Swimming pool & obstacle course available

Of course, there’s so much more to discover at Aqua Adventure than just their twisting water slides.

For instance, visitors can opt for the Laze Pool, located right below the slides.

Approximately 1.2m deep, this is your perfect opportunity to have a relaxing soak or play around with various installations.

In addition, the centre’s specialists will be organising programmes and games throughout the day on floating pontoons, such as Tug-O-War and Captain’s Ball.

And if the slides haven’t quite quenched your thirst for adventure, there’s always the AquaCourse.

It is an obstacle rope course above the Laze Pool with eight engaging and interactive levels.

This isn’t for the faint of heart, as you’ll have to tread across narrow, swinging beams and inflatable steps in a full-body harness while getting splashed from water buckets.

Dry activities at Aqua Adventure

For those looking for a reprieve after all these water-based rides, Aqua Adventure also offers a number of dry activities.

On the Scramble Net, participants can test themselves by crawling through tunnels and making their way across a net.

The Clockwork Towers is also an option for thrillseekers who want to take themselves one step further, as it features five-lane interactive and challenging walls.

Auto-belay systems will also be available for beginner climbers to climb with ease.

Do note that opening hours will differ during the June holidays and after. They are as follows:

Opening hours during the June holidays:

10am – 6pm, Tuesday to Thursday

10am – 3pm, 4pm – 9pm, Friday to Sunday

Operating hours during non-school holidays:

2pm – 8pm, Thursday – Friday

The centre will remain closed from Monday to Wednesday during non-school holidays.

Spend quality time with your family

If your interest has been piqued, here’s how to get there:

Aqua Adventure at HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir

Address: 900 Bedok North Rd, Singapore 479994

Nearest MRT: Bedok North Station

Each session will have a capacity of 105 pax, with more information on walk-in booking rates available here.

Tickets for each session are available for purchase on HomeTeamNS’ official website, mobile app or via self-help kiosks at the site itself. Guests are encouraged to pre-book before heading down.

