S’pore U18 Men’s Water Polo Team wins Asian Championships, defeats China 4-3

Singapore U18 Men’s Water Polo Team wins gold medal at Asian Championships on 15 March

Singapore’s Under-18 (U18) Men’s Water Polo Team did their country proud with an impressive victory at the Asian Championships.

In the penalty shootout to decide the winner, Singapore’s team secured a 4-3 victory over China.

Nail-biting Water Polo match sees Singapore beat China in penalties

On 15 March, the Asian U18 Water Polo Championships finals were held between Singapore and China.

The two teams clashed at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil, Malaysia.

They went blow-for-blow and ended up with a thrilling 14-14 draw.

“With everything on the line, the match went to a penalty shootout,” Singapore Aquatics stated in its Facebook post on the same day.

Singapore eventually edged ahead 4–3, securing both the match victory and their first gold medal in the Asian U18 Water Polo Championships.

With the win, Singapore’s U18 team has qualified for the World Aquatics U18 Water Polo Championships.

The victory also means Singapore is now ranked number one in Asia at the U18 level.

Singapore team undefeated throughout tournament

Singapore Aquatics called the team’s performance “outstanding”, noting that they remained undefeated throughout the competition.

The team defeated Hong Kong, South Korea, Kazakhstan, and China, beating China three times in total during the tournament.

“History made. A generation announcing themselves,” Singapore Aquatics stated.

After the celebrations, it was back to the grind for the team.

Singapore has long had a history of dominance in water polo in Southeast Asia (SEA).

The Men’s National Water Polo Team has won 29 SEA Games gold medals, including 27 consecutively.

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Featured image adapted from @atlas_shotz via Singapore Aquatics on Facebook and Instagram.