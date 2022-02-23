Waterloo Street Temple To Remove Entry Requirements Based On Even-Odd NRIC Numbers

The Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple along Waterloo street is a popular place of worship for devotees.

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the temple has had to implement entry restrictions based on visitors’ NRIC numbers.

However, on Tuesday (22 Feb), the temple announced that such restrictions will be lifted from Friday (25 Feb) in line with the authorities’ easing of Covid-19 measures.

That said, visitors will still have to check in via SafeEntry and wear masks before entering.

SafeEntry still required to enter Waterloo Temple

According to Shin Min Daily News, Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple will remove the existing even-odd NRIC restrictions from Friday (25 Feb).

Currently, those with NRICs ending with an even number can only visit the temple on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Meanwhile, those with NRICs ending with an odd number can only do so on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Despite the removal of the NRIC restrictions, visitors are still expected to wear masks and complete SafeEntry to enter.

The temple is open from 7am-6.30pm from Mondays to Saturdays and closes on Sundays and public holidays.

Hope visitors will follow other existing measures

With the removal of the NRIC restrictions, devotees can now visit the temple with greater convenience.

However, we hope visitors will cooperate and abide by the other measures to keep themselves and other devotees safe.

Featured image by MS News.