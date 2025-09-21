‘One-Legged Uncle’ says latest fight outside Waterloo temple started as other party was ‘peeing indiscriminately’

‘One-Legged Uncle’ seen fighting with another elderly man outside Waterloo temple

The infamous “one-legged uncle” selling tissue outside the Waterloo Street temple has defended himself after his latest skirmish.

He told Shin Min Daily News that he was only fighting back after being attacked by the other party, who was “peeing indiscriminately” outside the place of worship.

Uncle seen hitting another man outside Waterloo St temple

The fight took place on 14 Sept outside Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple in Waterloo Street.

Videos posted online showed the “one-legged uncle”, who was sitting on a personal mobility aid (PMA), hitting another man on his face more than once.

He was also heard hurling vulgarities at him.

As passers-by tried to intervene, the “one-legged uncle” dragged the other man to the ground by his shirt.

Other party blamed for ‘peeing indiscriminately’

Speaking to a reporter on Saturday (20 Sept), the 66-year-old “one-legged uncle” also known as Mr Lin (transliterated from Mandarin), claimed he did not start the fight.

He blamed the other man for “peeing indiscriminately” every day, even in his own pants, causing him to stink.

People had urged him to do his business in the toilet, but he refused to listen, leading to frustration, Mr Lin added.

This was especially nefarious as he did this outside the Waterloo temple, where such “blasphemous” behaviour is prohibited.

Another tissue seller backed Mr Lin up, saying that people had offered to buy adult diapers for the man.

However, he turned down the offer, he claimed.

Other party punched him first, says Waterloo temple uncle

On that day, Mr Lin said he had tried to persuade the other man again, but he became agitated.

This led to a physical altercation where the other man allegedly punched Mr Lin three times in his face.

Thus, he was forced to fight back even though he did not want to fight, he added.

74-year-old man sent to the hospital after fight

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 5pm on 14 Sept.

The location was 178 Waterloo Street — the address of the temple.

A 74-year-old man was sent to the hospital in a conscious state, while a 66-year-old man is assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Several previous disputes have occurred outside temple

Those who frequent the temple told Shin Min that the elderly tissue sellers outside have “bad tempers” and sometimes get into arguments and physical altercations.

Indeed, Mr Lin is reportedly no stranger to squabbles, with other tissue sellers alleging that he has been driving them away with verbal abuse.

He also allegedly has a “gang” with two other tissue sellers who also similarly ride PMAs and are missing their left legs.

In September 2024, Mr Lin was previously featured in the news for allegedly overturning a small stall and engaging in a bumper car-style clash with a woman on a PMA.

In February this year, monks from a Hindu temple were not spared, with tissue sellers allegedly scolding and using vulgarities against them for “intruding” on their turf.

Last month, a tissue auntie reportedly got into an argument with Mr Lin, ending with the latter allegedly pouring coffee on her.

The police were also called with regard to some of these previous incidents.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Mary Chan on Facebook.