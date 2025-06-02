‘Gang’ of one-legged tissue vendors accused of bullying other sellers outside Waterloo Street temple

Trio of one-legged tissue vendors allegedly bully others outside Waterloo Street temple, monopolise prime spots

‘Territorial’ disputes have resurfaced outside the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple in Waterloo Street — this time involving a trio of one-legged tissue vendors on Personal Mobility Aids (PMAs), allegedly operating like a “gang”.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the central figure is a 65-year-old tissue seller, Mr Lin (name transliterated from Mandarin), who has reportedly claimed the temple’s busy exit area as his own.

Other vendors allege that Mr Lin often scolds or chases away anyone who tries to sell near him, forcing them to keep their distance.

He is frequently seen with two other tissue sellers, both also on PMAs and similarly missing their left legs.

The trio are said to stick together, with all three allegedly approaching the same passer-by if one of them receives a donation.

Tissue vendor denies chasing others away from Waterloo Street temple exit

On the morning of 1 June, Shin Min Daily News observed Mr Lin selling tissues at the exit of the temple.

His two alleged “followers” were stationed near the entrance instead, while Mr Lin was seen patrolling the area and speaking to them.

Other tissue vendors kept their distance from the trio.

When interviewed, Mr Lin denied all allegations.

He claimed that each vendor had an informal fixed spot and insisted he had not driven anyone away.

One of the one-legged vendors defended Mr Lin, accusing others of trying to frame their “leader”.

He described Mr Lin as a kind person who occasionally bought them food and advised them not to stir up trouble.

There were also claims that the two other PMA riders paid Mr Lin S$600 a month in exchange for umbrellas and reserved selling spots.

Mr Lin firmly denied this, stating that if he had indeed collected “protection money”, the police would have arrested him by now.

Previously made headlines in 2024 for overturned stall & PMA clash

In September 2024, Mr Lin was previously featured in the news for allegedly claiming the temple exit as his turf and aggressively hurling vulgarities at other tissue vendors.

He was also reported to have overturned a small stall and engaged in a ‘bumper car’-style clash with a woman on a PMA.

Aside from intimidating other vendors, he also directed vulgarities at a journalist who attempted to interview him at the time.

Authorities may step in if unlicensed vending is observed

In response to media queries, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said it has received complaints about unlicensed tissue sellers outside the temple.

The agency stated that enforcement action could be taken if such unlicensed activity continues.

It added that SFA works with the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) to support individuals in need.

Applications for street hawker licences may be referred to Social Service Offices (SSOs) to assess eligibility for financial aid or job-matching support.

All hawker licences are non-transferable and must be used only within designated zones to avoid inconvenience to the public and unfair competition with licensed businesses.

Also read: Bugis tissue seller terrorises other vendors, engages in ‘bumper car’ war with another PMA user

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.