Tissue auntie claims one-legged uncle poured coffee on her in Waterloo Street temple clash

Tissue auntie claims one-legged uncle poured coffee on her

Another incident has erupted outside the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple at Waterloo Street.

This time, a one-legged uncle is accused of clashing with an 80-year-old auntie on 24 Aug.

The woman recalled that on the day of the scuffle, she was selling tissues as usual when the one-legged man suddenly came up to her.

He then falsely accused her of wearing an eye patch to feign injury and gain sympathy.

“He claims my eye patch is fake to gain sympathy. I’m old, selling tissues, and being falsely accused. How can I bear it?” asked the elderly woman.

The auntie revealed that she injured her eye and had to be hospitalised for stitches after a fall earlier this year.

“The doctor told me to wear an eye patch to prevent bacterial infection. Wearing this is very hot, and I don’t want to either,” she said.

Argument between uncle and auntie escalated

The argument escalated when the pair exchanged insults and the uncle allegedly threw a plastic bag filled with coffee at the woman.

“He poured the whole packet of coffee over my head, soaking me all over, and I was so angry that I called the police on the spot,” said the auntie.

However, the man allegedly left by the time police arrived.

One-legged uncle denies accusations

According to Shin Min Daily, the man allegedly involved in the scuffle became agitated when asked about the incident.

He firmly denied the allegations, and stressed that the auntie’s statement was not true.

He added that he will leave matters to his lawyer as the police were involved that day.

The man, who was riding a personal mobility device (PMD), refused further comment.

Disputes are common in the area

An insider told Shin Min Daily that there are many vendors in the area and disputes are common.

The auntie has reportedly been selling tissues in front of the temple for years, often shouting abuse at volunteers collecting donations, calling them “fake” and “fraud”.

Meanwhile, the one-legged uncle also has a history of disputes — including bullying other senior tissue vendors, and often verbally attacking those he dislikes.

An anonymous vendor added that the one-legged uncle claims the temple exit area as his “territory”.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.