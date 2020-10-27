Bride Used Own Wedding To Give Back To Society By Supporting Causes

Weddings are once in a lifetime events. Hence, couples would understandably want to commemorate the day by making it special and memorable for them and their guests.

For a bride named Irene, she wanted to use her wedding to give back to society.

Irene and her husband not only gave their guests great memories to take home but also took the opportunity to contribute towards good causes.

Guests get to volunteer by drawing

Holding a wedding amidst a pandemic is no easy feat, but Irene still wanted to make it a day to remember.

Instead of the run-off-the-mill festivities, Irene and her husband Xuan Kai organised some truly meaningful activities for their guests.

During the wedding, guests had the opportunity to design mental-wellness colouring sheets for residents of Moral Welfare Home and THK Home for Disabled.

It might not be the most conventional of activities, but the guests seemed to have had a blast doing it.

Just look at all the creative designs they came up with.

Irene mentioned that many were pleasantly surprised they were able to volunteer during a wedding.

Wedding shows support to causes through social enterprises

Despite the stress involved in planning a wedding, Irene also made the conscious decision to support social enterprises of various causes.

For instance, she engaged MINDS Bakers – which gives vocational training for adults with intellectual disabilities – for her wedding favours.

Irene also apparently re-purposed her wedding flowers to Singapore hospices with Refresh Flowers SG.

Inspired by Be Kind SG’s founder’s wedding

Irene and Xuan Kai were reportedly inspired to have a different kind of wedding after reading about Be Kind SG’s founder’s very own socially-conscious wedding.

Knowing she wanted to give back to society through her wedding, Irene contacted Be Kind SG to find out if there were micro-volunteering activities she could conduct.

Together with the organisation, the couple’s unique yet thoroughly enjoyable wedding day materialised.

An inspiration to us all

Though the bride and groom of any wedding would typically receive blessing from their guests, Irene and her husband took the opportunity to pass it on to those less fortunate in our society.

Hopefully, their story can inspire others to do good and contribute, on any occasion, even if it is in small but meaningful ways.

If you wish to support or volunteer with Be Kind SG, you can find out more here.

We wish Irene and Xuan Kai a blissful and joyous marriage ahead!

