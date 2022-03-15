Randstad Survey Shows 41% Of Singaporeans Choose WFH Over Bigger Bonuses

The ongoing pandemic has forced most of us to switch abruptly from going to office to working from home (WFH). As a result, we’ve had to swiftly adapt to the change in working conditions.

For Singaporeans, however, some of these changes have not been entirely unwelcome. A recent study by Randstad, a global recruitment agency, found that 4 out of 10 Singaporeans prefer working remotely over bigger bonuses.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Randstad’s study surveyed 300 respondents. When asked, 41% of respondents claimed they’d rather work from home than receive an increase in their yearly bonus.

As work habits evolve, perhaps these results hint at Singaporeans’ preference for flexible work arrangements over a huge salary.

Survey claims Singaporeans prefer WFH to bigger bonuses

Randstad Singapore published the results of the survey on 15 Mar. Amongst the 300 respondents, half received a bonus and 80% received salary increments in 2022.

When asked to choose between working remotely or receiving a bigger bonus, 41% of respondents apparently selected the former.

Randstad attributed this surprising statistic to the benefits of working from home.

Among the benefits they highlighted were:

Saving time and money on daily commutes

Having a more flexible working schedule

Facing fewer distractions in the working environment

As a result of these perks, employees have reportedly increased their productivity.

Randstad also suggested that companies should account for the change in expectations and adjust working policies accordingly.

Some examples they gave included offering flexible work schedules and WFH allowances to offset utility bills.

Prioritising health & happiness over money

The Covid-19 pandemic has undoubtedly affected our lives in many ways, shifting our expectations and understanding of what we may value most.

Rather than simply chasing a hefty paycheck, perhaps the tough times have shown Singaporeans how important striking a balance is to their health and happiness.

Hopefully, as working styles evolve, companies will likewise do more to cater to such needs among employees.

