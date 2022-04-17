Woman Hit By Wheel Chock At Boon Lay Bus Stop, Family Appeals For Witnesses

Woman Hit By Wheel Chock In Boon Lay Currently In ICU

While waiting for our buses at bus stops, we tend to sit and relax, and chances are, most of us would pass the time by using our phones or listening to music.

However, in an unfortunate series of events, one woman was hit by a flying wheel chock that appeared seemingly out of nowhere when waiting for her bus at Jalan Boon Lay on 14 Apr.

The impact was so hard that she suffered from internal bleeding and fractured her spine. Her ear was also injured.

With so many details of the accident left unknown, her family is appealing to the public for witnesses.

They hope to eventually find the driver responsible for the incident with the public’s help.

Woman hit by wheel chock at Boon Lay bus stop

At 12.15pm on Thursday (14 Apr), 34-year-old Ms Deng was waiting for her bus at the bus stop along Jalan Boon Lay.

Suddenly, something hit her head hard, causing her to fall to the ground.

She could not get back up and was later conveyed to the National University Hospital (NUH). Doctors confirmed that she suffered a fractured spine, internal bleeding, and injuries to her ear.

Ms Deng was unconscious for a night, and she only regained her consciousness on 15 Apr morning. However, she still required further checkups.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, her brother shared that Ms Deng was unable to speak and could only use hand gestures to communicate.

Her family was distraught and saddened upon seeing the typically caring and kind sister reduced to this state.

Family lodges police report

According to Shin Min Daily News, it is believed that Ms Deng was hit by a wheel chock.

After the accident, her family lodged a police report and went down to the bus stop to survey the surroundings.

Unfortunately, there was no CCTV in the area, and the family remains unclear on how the accident happened. They also couldn’t find the vehicle responsible for the accident.

But they believe that the wheel chock had fallen from a vehicle, bounced off the road, and hit Ms Deng, who was sitting down at the bus stop.

Family seeks witnesses

Ms Deng is now on the road to recovery, but it will be a challenging process. She will require physiotherapy in future, and it is still unknown if she can continue working or resume her everyday life.

Besides wanting to find out what led to the accident, Ms Deng’s family hopes to hold the driver responsible for his actions.

On Saturday (16 Apr), Ms Deng’s cousin also took to Facebook to appeal for eyewitnesses to the accident.

According to the post, Ms Deng was still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and could only lift a finger.

She urged anyone with information on the accident to reach out and help them find out the truth of the accident.

Reach out if you have any information

We can only imagine the pain of Ms Deng’s family, who has to worry and care for a family member severely injured under mysterious circumstances.

If you were in the area and witnessed the accident, reach out to Ms Deng’s family via the Facebook post here.

Hopefully, with everyone’s help, the truth will soon be revealed, and the driver will be brought to justice.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Shin Min Daily News.