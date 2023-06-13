‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Leaving Show After Latest Season, Was Presenter Since 1981

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Pat Sajak Retires From Hosting ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ After 42 Years

A mainstay of US television, most of us have grown up watching Pat Sajak spin the wheel on ‘Wheel Of Fortune’.

Unfortunately, all good things must eventually come to an end — including Sajak’s time on one of the most iconic game shows to grace our television screens.

He has officially announced that he will be leaving the show. As such, the upcoming 41st season of ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ will be his last.

Pat Sajak announces retirement from ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

On Tuesday (13 June), Sajak took to Twitter to declare his retirement from ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ after 42 years of hosting the show.

“Well, the time has come,” he said.

I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last.

Describing his time thus far on the show as a wonderful ride, he added that he’ll have “more to say” in the coming months.

“If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy,” he joked.

Was host of show since 1981

Now 76, Sajak began hosting ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ in 1981 alongside his co-host, Vanna White.

Created in 1975, the show tests participants on their ability to solve word puzzles in the style of hangman. Its success resulted in multiple spin-offs, including ‘Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune’.

NBC News reports that Sony claimed it has more than 26 million viewers per week.

Sajak himself has cinched three Daytime Emmy Awards in the outstanding game show host category for the years 1993, 1997 and 1998, according to IMDb.

He also has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which he received in 1994.

A replacement for Sajak has not yet been revealed.

In a statement, executive vice president of game shows for Sony Pictures Television Suzanne Prete said the firm was “incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years.”

“We look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season,” she mentioned.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Wheel Of Fortune on Facebook and Facebook.