Photographer Spots White-Crowned Hornbill In Pulau Ubin, May Be First Sighting Of Bird In S’pore

Photographer Captures Magnificent Pictures Of White-Crowned Hornbill In Pulau Ubin

Singapore is home to a great many species of flora and fauna. Every once in a while, if you’re lucky and observant enough, you might even get to see rare species of wildlife in the flesh.

This was the case recently with a local photographer, who managed to spot a white-crowned hornbill in Pulau Ubin.

He took pictures of the majestic bird and his lovely shots have since gained significant attention among nature lovers online.

Photographer captures pictures of white-crowned hornbill

On 16 Apr, Andy Chew took to the Singapore Wildlife Sightings page on Facebook to detail his encounter in Pulau Ubin.

Mr Chew shared that he was about to have lunch with his family when he received news of a white-crowned hornbill sighting in Pulau Ubin.

Excusing himself, he made his way over to Chek Jawa Wetlands at around 1.30pm to try and find the bird.

Speaking to MS News, Mr Chew recalled that because it was pouring heavily upon his arrival, he only began photographing the hornbill at 2.30pm.

The dark environment surrounding the bird when perched and the haze also made shooting slightly challenging.

Fortunately, there were periods of time in between when the skies were clear enough for Mr Chew to snap a few captivating photographs.

Mr Chew further shared that this particular bird was a female, judging by its white crest and predominantly black feathers.

In his caption, he explained that the male is white from the head down to the belly.

The photographer described the hornbill as “very vocal”, with a hoot similar to an owl’s that made it easier to locate.

His post fascinated other Facebook users, who took to the comments section to praise his photographs and the hornbill’s beauty.

May be first such sighting in Singapore

Mr Chew told MS News said he was in the south when he received news of the sighting.

As such, he initially hesitated to go due to the distance and gloomy weather forecast.

Ultimately, he chose to take the leap as he knew it might possibly be the first sighting of the hornbill in Singapore.

Only one blog, he said, has made a mention of the bird, which was an “escapee”, a while back.

What made his encounter all the more significant was that the white-crowned hornbill is now an endangered species due to habitat loss.

According to BirdLife International, the forested areas in Malaysia and Indonesia which house the bird have undergone a rapid decline in recent years, which might continue.

Hunting has additionally threatened the species further, causing its population size to possibly reduce greatly over the next three generations.

“This is also why I want to see them in person because I will never know when they will be gone forever,” Mr Chew noted.

More sightings possibly on the horizon

With severe habitat loss, it can be difficult for endangered species like the white-crowned hornbill to thrive.

This thus makes Mr Chew’s encounter with the bird all the more significant and meaningful.

Perhaps, more sightings of the hornbill will pop up over the next few days.

If you are in the area hoping to capture pictures of this magnificent bird, do take note to carry out your photoshoot with care.

