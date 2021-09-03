Gin Thye Has White Rabbit Mooncake This Mid-Autumn Festival

With Mid-Autumn Festival approaching, many stores are coming up with new and creative ways for their mooncakes.

This year, local confectioner Gin Thye have introduced a White Rabbit mooncake for the festive season.

The nostalgic flavoured mooncakes can be found in their shops, as well as FairPrice and other online retailers such as Shopee, Lazada, and Qoo10.

Nostalgic White Rabbit flavoured mooncakes selling at Gin Thye

Most of us would be familiar with the White Rabbit candy we had when we were kids.

Local old-school confectioner Gin Thye has recently released a White Rabbit flavoured mooncake in line with this year’s Mooncake or Mid-Autumn Festival. However, it will only be exclusive for this period.

Image by MS News

Gin Thye is currently selling one tin at $27 with 2 pieces of mooncake inside.

Image by MS News

Each mooncake will have a creamy White Rabbit filling in between. Imagine taking a bite of this traditional treat and finding the candy you loved as a child oozing out its middle. Your inner child will surely squeal.

Even if it’s not for the nostalgic factor, you wouldn’t want to miss getting your hands on the adorable White Rabbit tin packaging.

Image by MS News

Once it’s done storing mooncakes, you can totally chuck your secret candy stash in there.

White Rabbit mooncake can be purchased online

Gin Thye has been known to make White Rabbit flavoured snacks such as cornflake cookies, egg rolls, and even their homemade gelato ice cream.

Those who are interested in purchasing these exclusive mooncakes would be happy to know that there are many avenues to do so.

Besides finding them at Gin Thye itself, you can also place your orders on online platforms like:

However, prices for these online retailers may vary.

Get your exclusive mooncakes now

Those who may want a taste of nostalgia can head down to any of the Gin Thye shops or order online. Since it is exclusive to this period, do remember to check with the store before heading down.

Hopefully, the mooncakes will be able to take you and your loved ones down memory lane this Mid-Autumn Festival.

