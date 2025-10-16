5 facts about Noor Deros, the S’porean preacher based in KL

MS Explains: Who is Noor Deros? The man brought up in Parliament on 14 Oct

A rather unfamiliar name surfaced during a Parliamentary exchange between Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh on 14 October.

A certain Noor Deros made comments earlier this year ahead of the 2025 General Elections that lay at the heart of the back-and-forth.

The Islamic preacher claimed to have met with the Workers’ Party’s (WP) Malay candidates and said that they were the only ones who “took him seriously”.

He then urged Muslims in Singapore to vote for the WP’s Faisal Manap over Masagos Zulkifli.

Although WP Secretary-General Pritam Singh said Deros is someone who “really no one knows”, he is not as low-profile as many think—he even made the news in 2014.

From his early career in Singapore to his move across the Causeway — this is all you need to know about the self-proclaimed religious teacher.

1. Noor Deros studied overseas at a prestigious Islamic university

Noor Deros studied at Madrasah Al-Junied Al-Islamiah from 1991 to 2003.

The school, with a long history dating back to 1927, is one of the six private Islamic institutions of learning in Singapore.

According to its website, the madrasah aims to nurture “global Islamic leaders,” and Al-Azhar University.

Al-Azhar University is an institute of higher learning, accredited in 1969, that Deros attended from 2004 to 2008.

In Cairo, at Al-Azhar University—one of the most prestigious centres of Islamic learning—Deros specialised in Creeds and Philosophy.

He returned to Singapore after graduating from Al-Azhar and worked at Masjid En-Naeem from 2009 to 2011.

Deros became an independent preacher from 2012 to 2015.

2. Founded an anti-LGBT movement called Wear White

In June 2014, Deros started the Wear White movement as a reaction to the sixth annual Pink Dot rally.

He had urged Muslims against taking part in the event and encouraged believers to wear white clothes to prayers as a statement against the “growing normalisation” of the LGBT lifestyle in Singapore.

A Facebook post from 29 June 2014 announcing the successful launch of the campaign said:

More Muslims are now speaking about social ills that are plaguing our community. There is clear rejection of the LGBT lifestyle.

The Wear White movement prompted an urgent statement from the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), which said that programmes in mosques should not be seen as a movement to oppose the LGBT community.

Despite backlash from human rights activists, the movement was also backed by other conservative groups within the Singapore Christian community.

Lawrence Khong, then the head of the Faith Community Baptist Church and the LoveSingapore network of churches, also encouraged church-goers to wear white during services.

Two years later, in 2016, Khong would revive the movement as its champion — rebranding it as a campaign that promotes traditional family values.

While Deros clarified that he was not a part of Khong’s campaign, he threw his support behind the Christian pastor.

He then told reporters that the original Wear White movement had shifted gears to focus on Islamic educational programmes for youth.

Deros continues to be credited as Wear White’s founder, as seen in media and also academic papers.

3. Not recognised as a religious teacher in Singapore