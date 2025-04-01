Drivers in US township voice complaints over new wiggly road design meant to slow them down

Drivers in US city criticise new wiggly road design as ‘weird’

A township in the United States (US) has rolled out a quirky solution to slow down speeding drivers: wiggly road markings.

The local police department announced the unconventional design on Facebook on Saturday (29 March).

According to CBS News, several residents have criticised the new design, calling it “weird”, “awkward”, and “ridiculous”.

New wiggly designs meant to slow down drivers

CBS News reports that the markings, which feature wavy traffic lines on an otherwise straight road, were applied on Friday (28 March).

The Montgomery Township Police Department explained that these traffic calming measures were introduced in response to numerous complaints from residents about the lane becoming a “speedway”.

It also mentioned that chicanes — sharp bends in the road — will be added as well.

The decision to implement the new design and chicanes followed discussions among traffic engineers, highway safety officers, and public works officials.

Locals criticise new design

Local residents, however, were left scratching their heads over the dizzying new design.

Most people only learned about the change while it was being painted.

“They were literally out here yesterday and just put it up. And people coming out of their houses were like, ‘What’s going on?'” one local told CBS News. “And that’s how we found out.”

Many felt the design was not only ineffective but also distracting.

“I’ve yet to hear one person happy about this,” a resident remarked.

“I mean right now, everyone is just driving through the middle of it,” said another.

One Facebook user raised concerns about safety, particularly for inexperienced drivers.

They highlighted that drivers on the opposite side of the road would also have to make the same manoeuvres, and a single mistake could lead to a crash.

Locals have since voiced a preference for an alternative solution, with speed bumps being suggested.

