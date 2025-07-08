Lost TikToker bumps into wild boar in Bukit Panjang while looking for Hillion Mall

TikTok video shows wild boar munching casually in Bukit Panjang, woman warns public to stay away

What was supposed to be a simple trip to Hillion Mall turned into a wildlife encounter for one Singaporean TikToker after she got lost and bumped into a wild boar in Bukit Panjang.

TikTok user @ashlynn_ono shared the now-viral video of the unexpected run-in on 3 July. Speaking to MS News, Ms Ashlynn Chan Le Qi said that the encounter took place near Senja Grand on 10 June, at around 8.13pm.

TikToker bumps into wild boar while trying to find Hillion Mall

“Was trying to get to Hillion and got lost, instead I found a random wild boar at Bukit Panjang?” said the on-screen text.

In the nighttime clip, the large boar can be seen standing nonchalantly behind a tree, completely unbothered by the nearby human.

“Bro’s just casually munching as if he didn’t just jump scare the soul out of me…” the OP wrote in the post caption.

Despite the shock, OP stayed calm and advised nearby residents to avoid approaching the animal, warning them to walk around it instead.

She also clarified in the post that no one was harmed.

Netizens more shocked she got lost than by the boar

While the boar encounter drew gasps, many netizens were more puzzled over how OP managed to get lost.

One user wondered how she got lost finding such a well-known mall. OP clarified that she took the bus and admitted to having a “horrible sense of direction”.

One TikTok user pointed out that Hillion Mall is just beside the MRT.

Another commenter playfully welcomed her to Bukit Panjang, joking that wild boar sightings are practically the norm there.

Another netizen agreed, saying it’s “super common” and that there are even gates installed in the area to keep the wild boars out.

First time encountering wild boar

In response to MS News’ queries, Ms Ashlynn explained that she had recently moved to the area and got lost on her way to Hillion Mall after accidentally boarding the wrong bus.

“I was just looking at my map, looking around, then I saw something moving from the corner of my eye,” the 19-year-old recalled, adding that the animal blended so well with the nearby tree that she initially mistook it for a stray dog.

“I panicked for a bit,” she admitted, unsure if she was standing at a safe distance from the wild boar.

She eventually noticed some nearby residents who didn’t seem to spot the animal and took the initiative to warn them.

Ms Ashlynn shared that this was her first encounter with a wild boar, despite having lived near nature parks before.

“I’ve seen signs and heard about wild boars in school and on the news, but I never thought I’d be lucky enough to see one in person!”

Wild boars not uncommon in nature-adjacent neighbourhoods

Wild boar sightings have become increasingly common in parts of Singapore, especially near forested areas and nature parks.

Those familiar with Bukit Panjang will know that the area borders several nature reserves, including the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve and Dairy Farm Nature Park, so such sightings are not unusual

The National Parks Board (NParks) advises the public to stay calm, leave the animals alone, and never feed them.

Like other wild animals, wild boars are not prone to attack unless they feel threatened or are provoked.

