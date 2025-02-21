‘Moving target’: Juvenile wild boars wander around in Punggol Golf Driving Range

Wild boars wander around Punggol Golf Driving Range on 20 Feb

Golfers at Punggol Golf Driving Range were treated to extra ‘wild’ sessions on Thursday (20 Feb) night.

In videos shared on social media, a pair of juvenile boars were seen darting across the golf course to the amusement of golfers.

The boars had seemingly entered the golf course through a hole in the fence.

Wild boars reportedly break into golf range

Speaking to MS News, Mr Chua — the OP who recorded the videos — said the boars entered the range at about 8.30pm on Thursday (20 Feb).

The 38-year-old IT consultant said he first spotted the pair near the right fence. Initially, he thought they were just mousedeer statues.

He stared at them for a bit, wondering when the range had gotten such sculptures. He then continued with his swings but was interrupted when the supposed ‘statues’ suddenly darted across the range.

Golfers were stunned by the sudden appearance and started shouting and recording the unusual sight.

Mr Chua said it was the first time he had seen boars in the range despite frequenting it since last March.

Netizens claim boars were ‘moving target’

The clip garnered nearly 60,000 views with many netizens cracking jokes about the unusual sight.

One TikTok user joked about the boars being moving targets, observing that some golfers were still swinging their clubs despite the animals on the range.

Another called the boars “cuties” adding hat this is a sign that Singapore’s wildlife is thriving.

Other netizens pointed out how cruel golfers were for aiming at the boars.

Featured image adapted from @baelidays88 on TikTok.